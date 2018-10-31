Inaugural Illuminight at Flamborough venue exceeds fundraising goal for cancer program

The inaugural Illuminight at Flamborough's Earth to Table raised $177,800 — and counting — exceeding the $150,000 fundraising goal.

The fall-themed Illuminight, presented by The Clark Companies, was held on Oct. 26. All proceeds will support the highest-priority equipment needs of the Cancer Program at Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre, which oversees nearly 300,000 patient visits each year.

More than 560 attendees, including patients, hospital teams, community members and volunteers, were united with the common goal of transforming health care for the region served by Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre.

“Exceeding the fundraising goal for an inaugural event is a tremendous accomplishment,” said Pearl Veenema, president and CEO of Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation. “The funds raised are going to significantly impact the lives of patients and families throughout south-central Ontario.”

Those in attendance were moved by the stories of the event’s three patient ambassadors, including Burlington's Sue Clayton, a lung cancer patient; Walter Craig, prostate cancer patient; and Deb Martin, a lymphoma survivor.

“The cancer journey is about people and the relationships we as caregivers have with our patients,” said physician ambassador Dr. Rosalyn Juergens as she addressed the crowd. “The Illuminight patient ambassadors embody the courage and resilience of patients who have received care at Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre.”

The foundation thanks all sponsors, including presenting sponsor The Clark Companies, for their support of Illuminight.

Donations are still accepted and can be made until Nov. 16. To make a donation or to view more photos from the event, visit hamiltonhealth.ca/illuminight.

