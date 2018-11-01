Yellowstone National Park to close most entrances Monday

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK COUNTY (HISTORICAL), Mont. — Yellowstone National Park officials soon will close most of the park's entrances to prepare for the winter season.

KTWO-AM reports a news release from the park Wednesday says the preparations will begin at 8 a.m. Monday.

Most roads, and the west, south and east entrances will close so the park can prepare them for snowmobile and snow coach travel, which begins Dec. 15.

The road from the north entrance at Gardiner, Montana, to Mammoth Hot Springs in the park will remain open.