Waterdown Museum of History opens Nov. 9

He noted the photos will be behind a curtain with a disclaimer — as some of the images are quite brutal — and an explanation that the photographs counter claims of denial.

“This is what people are lying about and saying it didn’t happen,” he said of the photos. “People deny it, but here’s the proof."

In addition, the museum will have an exhibit focusing on Japanese internment during the Second World War. The exhibit features a trunk that the Canadian government provided to a family with which to store all their belongings during their internment in Saskatchewan.

“This is our thrust — Japanese internment, Kristallnacht and denial,” he said, while adding they also have exhibits on life in the Third Reich, Hitler Youth and the SA. As well, several permanent exhibits remain, including the to-scale replica of a First World War trench.

“We have so much new stuff that it’s crazy,” he said, adding the museum will also be represented at the Waterdown Legion on Remembrance Day.

The Waterdown Museum of History has been open for five years and Flosman said the collection continues to expand.

“We need a permanent location outside of this building,” Flosman said. “That’s becoming abundantly clear.”

He said it is “so great” that the museum continues to build every year.

“I think the students look forward to it, they get into it,” he said. “This is the authentic learning that should happen every year with history.”

The museum is open Monday to Friday between Nov. 9-23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $2 per person, but free for Waterdown District High School students.

For more information about the Waterdown Museum of History, visit wdhsmuseum.wixsite.com/museum-of-history.