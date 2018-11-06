Waterdown Museum of History opens Nov. 9

The Waterdown Museum of History is opening its doors for another year — with a new slate of exhibits — including photographs from the liberation of the Bergen Belsen concentration camp.
The student-run museum, which is part of the Grade 11 genocide history class at Waterdown District High School, is marking the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht on its opening day, noted WDHS history teacher Rob Flosman.
“We open on Nov. 9 and it is 80 years since Kristallnacht — which is the beginning of the violence against the Jews (in Nazi Germany),” he said. “We’re going to have a setup of an actual German town, destroyed by fire, an actual Jewish shop defaced by racism.
“We’re going to look at the history of anti-Semitism.”
Flosman noted the late Graham Leslie Wright, who lived in Waterdown, was a photographer for the British army. His battalion was tasked with liberating the Bergen Belsen concentration camp.
“And guess what was in his basement in Waterdown?” said Flosman. “Photographs from that liberation.
“We’re making an exhibit based on what actually happened but also (Holocaust) denial.”
Flosman noted after receiving the photos, the relatives of a man who passed away gave him a series of Holocaust denial books.
“You read this — you just cannot believe it — complete Holocaust denial,” he said of the books. “We’re going to put this out in little excerpts.”
As a result, Flosman said there will be a series of exhibits including Anne Frank, Kristallnacht, the Holocaust, before moving into denial and finally, the Bergen Belsen photos.
He noted the photos will be behind a curtain with a disclaimer — as some of the images are quite brutal — and an explanation that the photographs counter claims of denial.
“This is what people are lying about and saying it didn’t happen,” he said of the photos. “People deny it, but here’s the proof."
In addition, the museum will have an exhibit focusing on Japanese internment during the Second World War. The exhibit features a trunk that the Canadian government provided to a family with which to store all their belongings during their internment in Saskatchewan.
“This is our thrust — Japanese internment, Kristallnacht and denial,” he said, while adding they also have exhibits on life in the Third Reich, Hitler Youth and the SA. As well, several permanent exhibits remain, including the to-scale replica of a First World War trench.
“We have so much new stuff that it’s crazy,” he said, adding the museum will also be represented at the Waterdown Legion on Remembrance Day.
The Waterdown Museum of History has been open for five years and Flosman said the collection continues to expand.
“We need a permanent location outside of this building,” Flosman said. “That’s becoming abundantly clear.”
He said it is “so great” that the museum continues to build every year.
“I think the students look forward to it, they get into it,” he said. “This is the authentic learning that should happen every year with history.”
The museum is open Monday to Friday between Nov. 9-23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $2 per person, but free for Waterdown District High School students.
For more information about the Waterdown Museum of History, visit wdhsmuseum.wixsite.com/museum-of-history.
