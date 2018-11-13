From Thanks to Giving program collecting donations for seniors

The Review and Flamborough Connects are once again teaming up to help bring the holiday spirit to local seniors in need — but we need help from the community.

The newly-renamed From Thanks to Giving campaign, formerly the Christmas Connection, has matched donors with specific wish lists, with great success since 2005. Last year, close to 70 seniors benefited directly from the generosity of local residents and businesses.

Flamborough Connects executive director Amelia Steinbring said the goal of the program is to ensure seniors or older adults who may be isolated during the holidays are reached.

“We have a number of new ways to give,” she said. “They can give directly to the program, they can make a donation online, or they can buy gift cards or items based on wish lists.”

“I just don’t want to think of a senior who is out there lonely." — Carolynne Dunda

She noted wish lists with items for specific seniors are available, but added gift cards or donations are a very effective way to give. For example, $10 will purchase six coffees at a local shop, a $25 grocery store gift card can mean a healthy boost to an individual’s pantry and a $50 donation can be turned into a warm pair of boots for someone who might otherwise go without.

Steinbring said the new name was meant to be more inclusive, as the holiday season is the holiday season for all faiths, not only Christians.

She added the need for the program is huge, as research suggests one in four seniors is isolated, or has no family. In fact, Flamborough has been recently identified as a priority neighbourhood in that regard.

“It’s hard to tell how many people in the rural areas are isolated,” she said. “The No. 1 reason we don’t know who is isolated is they don’t reach out.

“We have to find ways in order to find them to ensure that we bring the services to them.”

Those who wish to participate in this year’s From Thanks to Giving program can drop off donations at the Flamborough Connects office at 163 Dundas St. E. Monday-Thursday, or at GiGi’s Fitness Studio at 245 Dundas St. E. The fitness studio is open Monday-Thursday from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.