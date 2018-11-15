Blurring lines between credit unions, banks

So what are the remaining differentiators in retail banking? Credit unions maintain that because they're owned by their customers, they're motivated to offer better service and more community investments.

"The whole objective is different. They serve their members," said Martha Durdin, CEO of the Canadian Credit Union Association

Credit unions have won the Ipsos overall customer service award 13 years in a row, Durdin points out. They also give away a much bigger share of earnings, though it amounts to less because banks are just so much bigger.

"Banks give what, one per cent of pre-tax profits? Credit unions give five per cent on average. That's a huge difference," said Durdin.

The generosity is possible because credit unions aren't solely focused on profit, she said.

"Profit is good in the sense you want enough profit to be stable, and to be able to have enough capital so you can lend to your members, but it's not an endless drive for increased profits."

Making financial decisions based on values can make sense, but Drake warns not to get too far away from the bottom line.

"If it's important to someone, then sure, a credit union's a better choice. I wouldn't necessarily make a big financial decision on it. If the mortgage rate's a per cent higher, then you should probably be looking somewhere else."

And while credit unions have been tech pioneers in areas such as mobile cheque deposits, banks have more resources to invest in innovation.

Technology is a big advantage offered by banks, including investments in artificial intelligence and secure online services, said Marina Mandal, vice president of banking transformation and strategy at the Canadian Bankers Association.

"There's a lot of effort by the banks to be ahead of the curve in how they use technology to provide a seamless and integrated experience."

Drake said that overall credit unions seem generally caught up, but banks still lead on new automated offerings like robo-advisors.

"Banks like BMO and RBC have launched them recently too. It could be an example of where they're behind again. But in general, I feel like they're caught up."

Drake, who has accounts with Tangerine, Simplii as well as a more conventional accounts with major banks, says the free offerings have made it hard to bother switching, even though credit unions are probably more on your side.

"It's hard to quantify for sure, but just the idea that there's things like profit share and you are an owner, and they're not really looking to make a profit, it gives you probably a better chance that they're in your corner."

By Ian Bickis, The Canadian Press