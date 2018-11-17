Driver of tourist trolley arrested after pedestrian's death

Honolulu police have arrested the driver of a tourist trolley that struck and killed a pedestrian.

Police say a 76-year-old Honolulu man was hit in a marked crosswalk Thursday afternoon by the trolley that tried to turn north onto Cooke Street in Kakaako.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 52-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of negligent homicide and operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant.