Waterdown hosts Austrian Rotary exchange student

Although German is the dominant language in Austria, Stark said she began learning English in Grade 5. Her mother speaks fluent English, and Stark noted she would speak German at home.

Stark said she chose Canada over the United States and Australia, noting she didn’t want to go Down Under due to a fear of spiders.

For her part, Marianne Brown said the family was exposed to the Rotary exchange program, as Nick is a Rotarian.

“Victoria is actually our third exchange student that we’ve had over the years,” she said.

Brown noted that in order for students from Waterdown to take part in the program, there must be a number of host families in place.

“That’s probably one of the biggest challenges: ‘Where is this new kid going to live?’” she said. “With us having 15-year-old girls in the house, we thought we would be an ideal family for a girl coming into our community, thinking that they could introduce her to the school, to the culture, to teenage life here in Waterdown.”

Brown said that has worked out well, adding the past two exchanges they had — a girl from France in 2009 and a boy from Brazil in 2006 — their children were much younger.

“So that has worked very well for us.”

Brown noted the family has stayed in contact with the other two students — adding they went to the girl’s wedding in France.

“We’re developing friends across the world,” she said. “It’s really neat for kids from other areas to come to our country and see what Canada is about.

“We’re proud of our country and happy to show it off a little bit.”

Stark said the Canadian school system has been different from what she was used to in Austria.

“In Austria we have high school and middle school together,” she said. “We stay with the same people the whole day and our schedule looks different every day.

“We have 15 subjects — for example, I had English three times per week and chemistry two times per week.”

From a cultural standpoint, Stark said that in Austria there are no clubs in school — no sports or similar extracurricular activities take place in standalone clubs.

“So you have friends from different schools,” she said. “School is not that important in social life sense.”

Stark said she has found Canadian stereotypes about hockey to be true.

“Everybody loves hockey, or skating — everybody knows how to skate,” she said.

But she said one falsehood is Canadians being purported to say "aboot."

“Nobody says that,” she laughed.

Over the course of her year in Canada, Stark said she wants to see and experience as much as she can.

“I want to meet as many people as possible,” she said

Thus far, she said a highlight of the exchange has been a visit to Toronto, where she went up the CN Tower and took in a Toronto Raptors game.

“That was so cool,” she said, adding she has also visited Niagara Falls.

Rotary Club of Waterdown president Sue Collins said the club has taken part in the Rotary exchange program since the 1970s and is a big fan of the program — although the club doesn't don’t participate every year.

Typically in the program a student from Waterdown District High School goes to another country in August, and returns in July. Overseas, the student lives with one to four host families, attends school, and has opportunities to travel, meet people, learn about a new culture, and often, learn a new language.

At the same time, a foreign student comes here, roughly August to July, and lives with three or four host families, attending WDHS, she said. In Stark's case, she will also be living with Waterdown's Kleven family and Nick Brown's brother Nate's family.

Currently, the club has two outbound students — Carlisle’s Megan Heary, who is in Spain, and Waterdown ‘s Tia Kozell in Japan. In addition to Stark, Waterdown is also supposed to be hosting a student from Paraguay, but he is having difficulty securing a student visa.

Collins noted the Rotary recently introduced a short-term exchange program (STEP), where students are partnered with a student of the same gender and similar age in another country. During the summer, the WDHS student would live with his/her partner’s family for three to four weeks, and the partner would live with the WDHS student’s family for three to four weeks.

Collins noted the Rotary club is currently recruiting for both the long-term exchange and STEP program, and students can pick up applications at WDHS student services.

The deadline for applications is Dec. 3, with interviews the evening of Dec. 4.

Families interested in hosting can contact waterdownrotary@gmail.com.