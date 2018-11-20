Christmas tree at Hamilton city hall has Waterdown roots

The Christmas tree at Hamilton city hall has roots in Waterdown — or it used to, at least.

The 40-foot blue spruce was cut from the front yard of Phil Homerski’s 4 Cedar St. home in Waterdown Nov. 12.

Homerski, whose mother Sheila planted the tree in the early 1970s, said it is a fitting end for the tree.

“It’s a tree that has been growing by leaps and bounds over the years,” he said. “It was really taking over the front lawn to a considerable degree.

“We’ve seen it grow over the years and become a beautiful tree.” — Phil Homerski

“We knew at some point we’d have to take it down and wanted to do something that would give it a little bit more of a nice send-off than waiting for it to die off and having to remove it.”

Homerski said a couple of years ago he had put the family’s name forward to the city to donate the tree. Then, “out of the blue,” in early November, he got a call from the City of Hamilton asking if he was still interested in donating the tree.

“The rest is history,” he said.

Homerski said the process of cutting the tree took close to three hours, noting it was a very efficient job. He added the process involved craning the tree over surrounding power lines, onto the flat bed truck which brought the spruce to city hall.

“It was an excellent job.”

However, Homerski admitted it was difficult to see the tree cut down.