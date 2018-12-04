Village Manor knitters help to keep youth cosy this winter

Clients at Wesley House in Hamilton will be cosier this winter thanks to a group of residents at Village Manor.
Every year, Addie Patriquin likes to knit hats and had been doing so for years before arriving at the Waterdown retirement facility, where she resides. It's there that her friend Ann Moelker told her about a special table that used to be set up in the hallway.
“I said, ‘Oh, well that would be a great idea, maybe we should do that’ and she thought that would be nice,” she said.
Once they broached the idea with staff, a sign and table went up and cosy, handmade items appeared with no room left to spare.
“We were very, very surprised and happy with the results,” Patriquin added.
The table had over 50 items of knitted clothing from mitts and scarves to toques and baby sweaters. All were donated to the children and youth at Wesley Day Centre and have since been dropped off.
According to Andrea Buttars, manager of resource development for Wesley, the centre will put the warm winter gear to good use.
“We appreciate all the support from the community to ensure everyone is warm and cared for this winter,” she said.
For the two ladies who spearheaded the knitting, it was a chance to do something for somebody while also keeping active with crafts.
“Ann made some lovely baby outfits, I think there’s three of them and they’re gorgeous so some little babies or mothers — probably mothers — will be really pleased.”
According to Moelker, the table of knitting goes back to the beginning of the Manor in 1999, when one of the residents — a heavy knitter — would produce work twice a year alongside Moelker.
“We always had one for Christmas and one for Easter. So we always have two big tables,” she said noting that it ended once the resident moved away.
“When Addie was saying, 'Oh, I’m so busy knitting all kinds of toques,' I thought, 'Well I can knit some stuff too.'"
Once the pair got going, the table came back and also featured work from other residents and a couple of community members.
“We just knit in our rooms for something to do,” said Patriquin.
“I knitted long scarves (and) a headband for my daughters and my daughter-in-law and for myself and for somebody else and I thought, I’m going to make it for here," noted Moelker.
When all is said and done, they just want to make sure their offerings can be used. According to Patriquin, they chose to support Wesley because her church has a long-standing relationship with the ministry and what they do in Hamilton.
“That’s the centre in the city, one of the biggest places for less fortunate people that go for meals and for clothing and for entertainment and everything,” she said.
“A lot of people are so very interested down there and very caring so it’s a good place to send things.
"You know that they’re going to be used in a good way."
