Village Manor knitters help to keep youth cosy this winter

“Ann made some lovely baby outfits, I think there’s three of them and they’re gorgeous so some little babies or mothers — probably mothers — will be really pleased.”

According to Moelker, the table of knitting goes back to the beginning of the Manor in 1999, when one of the residents — a heavy knitter — would produce work twice a year alongside Moelker.

“We always had one for Christmas and one for Easter. So we always have two big tables,” she said noting that it ended once the resident moved away.

“When Addie was saying, 'Oh, I’m so busy knitting all kinds of toques,' I thought, 'Well I can knit some stuff too.'"

Once the pair got going, the table came back and also featured work from other residents and a couple of community members.

“We just knit in our rooms for something to do,” said Patriquin.

“I knitted long scarves (and) a headband for my daughters and my daughter-in-law and for myself and for somebody else and I thought, I’m going to make it for here," noted Moelker.

When all is said and done, they just want to make sure their offerings can be used. According to Patriquin, they chose to support Wesley because her church has a long-standing relationship with the ministry and what they do in Hamilton.

“That’s the centre in the city, one of the biggest places for less fortunate people that go for meals and for clothing and for entertainment and everything,” she said.

“A lot of people are so very interested down there and very caring so it’s a good place to send things.

"You know that they’re going to be used in a good way."