Jury: Man who wanted millions can get $524K from Vegas hotel

LAS VEGAS — A Nevada jury awarded about $524,000 to a California man who sought millions of dollars for injuries he said he suffered when a temporary sign collapsed atop him at a Las Vegas Strip hotel.

Glenn Richardson's attorney, Adam Breeden, said Tuesday he intends to appeal the Clark County District Court civil jury verdict, delivered Monday.

Breeden acknowledged that attorneys for the Mandalay Bay resort had offered a $2.5 million pretrial settlement of Richardson's negligence claim.

Richardson is from Carlsbad, California.