Set your holiday budget and stick to it

OTTAWA — The holiday season comes every year and so too the warnings of overspending, but the consequences of a financial hangover this year are growing compared with just a few years ago.

As the Bank of Canada continues to raise its key interest rate target, the cost to borrow using variable-rate loans like home equity lines of credit has climbed higher and is expected to continue to rise next year.

"Where we are in a rising interest rate environment, it becomes even more critical to manage your budget effectively," Jennifer Auld, a district vice-president at TD Canada Trust, says.

The holiday season and all of the costs that come with it can be a pricey one and Auld says setting a budget and sticking to it are key to preventing a financial hangover come the new year.

Planning your holiday spending means not just budgeting for gifts for loved ones, but also the myriad other holiday expenses.

"The first step is really figuring out what your budget is and adding five to 10 per cent to that because things will inevitably pop up over the holidays," Auld says.

She says it means making a list of who you want to buy a gift for and how much you can spend, but it also means planning for the costs of extra entertaining that comes with the holiday season.

"I think you can often get caught up in the magic of the season and it is tempting to overspend when you are out shopping, but if you have a dollar value in mind per person when you're out shopping I think it is easier to stay on track," she said.

Scott Hannah, president and CEO of the Credit Counselling Society, says you need to be realistic about what you can and cannot afford.

Hannah says you have to make the choices that are right for you and your family.