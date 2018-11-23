Rates are heading up. Time to buy bonds?

CIBC, which until now has been the only major bank without a suite of ETF products, entered the field last week by filing prospectuses for four new funds. Two of them are actively managed fixed-income ETFs: CIBC Active Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and CIBC Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. We don’t have many details about them yet, beyond the fact both funds will have a “low” risk rating and will aim to generate steady income.

We know a little more about another new entry, the Evolve Active Global Fixed Income ETF. It began trading in Toronto last week under the symbol EARN with an initial price of $50.

London-based David Newman of Allianz Global Investors will manage the fund. He said in a telephone interview that he will rely on a combination of quality, investment grade bonds (average credit rating of BBB) and relatively short duration (three years) to create a portfolio that will protect capital while generating decent cash flow. The initial target payout is $0.12 a month ($1.44 annually) for a yield of 2.9 per cent based on the opening price.

He points out that interest rates are not going up at the same rate in all countries, with Europe and Japan lagging behind North America. He intends to use those differentials to create what he terms a “sleep at night” fund for investors.

“The global bond market has had a tough year,” admits Evolve CEO Raj Lala. “But perhaps we have a near-term ceiling in bond yields making it worthwhile to include bonds in a diversified portfolio. Global bonds are typically more difficult for Canadian investors and advisors to access.”

He says his fund offers several advantages over others in the field, including active management and Allianz’s “ability to invest in fixed income instruments where they deem the best risk-reward ratio lies – and where they see them in the credit cycle.”

CIBC and Evolve face a lot of competition. According to Morningstar, there are more than 2,300 fixed income mutual funds and over 300 ETFs available in Canada. BMO has 34 bond ETFs on offer, including several that are actively managed (meaning they don’t just passively track a bond index). The top performer so far this year is the BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSX: ZJX), which is up 4.58 per cent in 2018. But a word of caution: this fund has only been in existence for about a year and it invests in a portfolio of high-yield bonds (sometimes called junk bonds), which adds to the risk level.

BlackRock’s iShares Canada offers 25 fixed income funds, of which 10 are in positive territory year-to-date. The best performer so far this year is the iShares Floating Rate Index ETF, which showed a total return of 1.31 per cent to Nov. 15. It is currently paying out $0.031 per month for a yield of 1.8 per cent. The return is not high, but this is a very conservative fund.

Many other ETF providers such as Vanguard, RBC, Mackenzie, and First Asset also offer fixed income products so there are plenty from which to choose.

Here are some guidelines to follow when selecting:

Look at the history. Past results are no guarantee of future returns but in the case of fixed income funds they can provide a good idea of what to expect. A long track record will tell you how they did in times of both rising and falling rates.

Focus on safety. These funds are not going to make you rich. The goal is to protect yourself from being impoverished if stocks plummet.

Look abroad. Unhedged U.S. bond funds have been among the best performers recently, boosted in part by currency gains.

Check out distributions. If you need cash flow from your investments, look at the payout record of any fund that interests you. That information should be available on the company website.

Finally, don’t be concerned about a small drop in fund prices due to interest rate increases. Just remember why you invested in fixed income in the first place: Bond funds as an insurance policy against a stock market crash, pure and simple. If they provide some small gains and cash flow, so much the better.

Gordon Pape is editor and publisher of the Internet Wealth Builder and Income Investor newsletters.