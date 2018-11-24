Singapore budget airline to end service to Honolulu

HONOLULU — A budget airline based in Singapore will discontinue flights to Honolulu in June, citing low demand for the service.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports Singapore Airlines announced this week that its low-cost arm Scoot will end the Hawaii route.

The change comes as Scoot takes over several SilkAir routes over the next two years. The regional airline SilkAir is merging into Singapore Airlines.

Scoot launched service to Honolulu in early December 2017, flying the route four times a week with a 329-seat Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.