Flamborough's volunteer firefighters host food drive

Flamborough’s volunteer firefighters will be collecting toy and food donations at a variety of spots around town.

The volunteer firefighters serving Waterdown, Lynden and Freelton will be driving through the community to pick up donations on two designated days. Residents are encouraged to give generously to the cause. They can leave their donation on their front steps and ensure the donation package is clearly marked for pick-up or drop them off at a participating fire station.

JUST THE FACT

• The volunteer firefighters’ annual Christmas toy and food drive is in its 21st year.

• Volunteer fire crews serving Waterdown out of Station 24 will be in the community from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday (Dec. 2) picking up donations. They will also be accepting donations in the Walmart plaza, 90 Dundas St. East, during this time frame.

• Crews from Station 26 in Lynden will be canvassing neighbourhoods between 9 a.m. and 12 (noon) to collect donations of non-perishable food items.

• The Hamilton Paramedic Service, which has teamed up with the Lynden Lions and Lynden United Church, will assist the Lynden volunteer fire crews in their efforts. Donations can also be dropped off between 4 and 9 p.m. Nov. 29-30 at the Lynden Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, 206 Lynden Rd., and at Donn Zver Pottery and Café, 2290 Hwy. 5 West in Troy, between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

• Freelton’s volunteer firefighters will hit the road Saturday, Dec. 16 to collect donations from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

• Donations can be dropped off at Stations 24, 26 and 28, located at 256 Parkside Dr., 119 Lynden Rd. and 1801 Brock Rd., respectively.

• Donations received and collected will be taken to the local food bank on the day of the drive.