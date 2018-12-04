Flamborough dancers in Poland with Team Canada East for world competition

In the Polish town of Rawa Mazowiecka, located just an hour south of Warsaw, dancers from all over the world have come together in competition.

Among the glitter and spectacle of the event, two teams representing Canada’s west and east, including dancers from Flamborough, are once again showing the world their passion for the art form.

“Our dances were finished in August so we’ve just been cleaning them and rehearsing to make them good and ready for worlds,” said 15-year-old Rowan Bailey.

She, along with 12-year-old Catriona Wilson and eight others from Waterdown's Dancemakerz have joined about 90 dancers to represent Canada’s East team at the International Dance Organization (IDO) 2018 World Ballet and Jazz Competitions, which kicked off in late November and runs through into December. Team East will also perform in the modern competition set to begin after ballet and jazz, making it a nine-day competition extravaganza.

Aside from looking forward to the dancing and competing, the girls, who had both competed at last year's instalment of IDO in Poland, said they are looking forward to eating the food and seeing the old country again.

“We got to go on trips into old town in Warsaw and it was just so different from what it is here," said Bailey. "There’s so much history, you see the churches that are still there from the Second World War."

According to Dancemakerz studio owner Christie McKay-Hofland, who served as one of the choreographers for Team East routines, preparation to get the squad ready for competition was extensive.

“We picked as strong of a team as possible,” she said, adding that Team East includes children's adult and junior teams. “The process has been really, really positive this year, they’ve been very hard working students.”

While McKay-Hofland takes care of the jazz team, Irina Egorova once again choreographed the ballet team routine, Stephanie Rutherford was tasked with working with the modern team and, for the first time, Olivia Dennison took on the choreography for the modern children’s team.

“It’s my first year doing a full formation team to myself so that’s kind of nerve-racking but exciting at the same time,” said Dennison.