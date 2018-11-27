Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign nets $168,724 for Hamilton Food Share, Food4Kids

Tim Hortons' annual Smile Cookie campaign raised $168,724 for Hamilton Food Share and Food4Kids as part of a record-breaking national effort.

Sales of the chocolate chunk cookies, decorated with blue eyes and a cheerful pink smile, netted a record $7.8 million nationally.

“Thank you to our local guests and dedicated team members — the campaign set a record because of your support,” said Maureen Sauve, a Tim Hortons restaurant owner. “Inspired by our daughter Lauren, the Smile Cookie campaign was started right here in Hamilton almost two decades ago and we are so proud to be helping ensure low-income families don’t go hungry by supporting Hamilton Food Share and Food4Kids.”

This year’s Smile Cookie campaign ran from Sept. 17-23 and supported more than 500 charities in Canada.

“It’s amazing that the small act of buying a cookie can make such a big impact,” said Lena Bassford, executive director, Food4Kids. “Thank you Tim Hortons.”

“I love seeing the generous spirit in our city; the Smile Cookie campaign is a remarkable Hamilton success story” said Celeste Taylor, resource development manager, Hamilton Food Share.

Visit www.timhortons.com/smilecookie for a complete list and to learn more about the charities that will benefit from the millions of Smile Cookies sold during this year’s campaign.