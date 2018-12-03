Surf's up in Nova Scotia year-round

Winter surfing looks a lot like summer surfing, but with more clothing.

The Fahies wore big smiles as they paddled their surfboards straight into the waves and eventually attempted to pop up on their boards. They appeared unphased by the chilly ocean water.

Cove compared surfing on a cold day to skiing or snowboarding on a cold day — the winter wetsuits cover almost your entire body and keep you "quite warm."

"I don't think there's any feeling like catching a wave and having the energy of a wave propel you towards shore on a board," said Cove, a former professional lifeguard who has been surfing for 13 years.

He warned that absolute beginners face a steep learning curve, but the school has an 80 per cent success rate of students standing on their board during the first lesson.

"You don't have to be a pro to have an absolute blast in the water," said Cove, standing on a boardwalk under a cold rain as waves crashed into the rugged shoreline.

"Often times our students have a really good time belly riding and if that's their goal, to just have fun and catch a wave and only ride it on their stomach, then that's a success for us."

Cove conceded many people, even locals, are surprised you can surf in Nova Scotia at all, let alone during the province's harsh winter months.

"We're a little bit off the beaten path. It's something that is unique to this area that people don't expect that you can actually do, and it's a little more wild," said Cove.

He said Nova Scotia surfing is "world-class."

"If you look at the coastline here, it's pretty spectacular. You don't have the massive crowds that you have in most places that are really known for surfing. It's a great spot for learning, but also to grow as a surfer and become an expert-level surfer as well."

---

If you go...

East Coast Surf School offers winter surfing lessons and rentals by appointment at Lawrencetown Beach. A one hour beginner lesson with a full day rental costs $75. A surfboard rental is $20, and a wetsuit rental is $20. www.ecsurfschool.com.

The school is also running a series of group surfing lessons from December through May at White Point Beach Resort in White Point, N.S. The lesson is $100, or $90 for overnight guests of the resort, and includes a winter wetsuit, surf board, dry-land orientation, two-hour lesson and a post-surf warm up in the pool. To check out dates, visit www.whitepoint.com and to reserve your spot, call 1 800 565 5068 ext 1 at least seven days prior to the preferred date.

Follow (at)AlyThomson on Twitter.

By Aly Thomson, The Canadian Press