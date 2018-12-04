Buddy the Elf comes alive at Allan A. Greenleaf Dec. 11

When a young elf makes a shocking discovery about his past, he takes off for a world of adventure and hijinks to find his true elf.

To help ring in the Christmas season with festive cheer, Allan A. Greenleaf School has chosen to perform a musical of redemptive quality. The cast and crew of Elf Jr. is busy putting the finishing touches to make sure they create the best possible production that would make Santa proud.

“The show is basically done. Right now we’re just getting it, fine tuning it and making it flow,” said director Mike Dumont.

The musical is based on the 2003 feature film starring Will Ferrell and tells the story of Buddy, an elf that is not of the elven folk of old but rather human. Santa tells him he has a father in New York and he must go find him.

“He gives him a snow globe of New York and says, ‘OK, so go find him,'" said Dumont.

When he arrives in the Big Apple, the journey to his happily ever after begins. According to 13-year-old Jack MacLellan, who will bring Buddy to life, it’s his joie de vivre that he identifies with most.

“I just like smiling a lot, smiling’s favourite,” he said, laughing.

What is different about this play from others the school has done in the past is that this play calls for the lead to be in nearly every scene.

“I was thinking ‘Wow, the weight of this is pretty heavy,’ but Jack was up for the challenge and said ‘No, I’ll try it, I’ll do it,’” said Dumont.

Michael Ng, 13, will return to the Greenleaf stage to play Walter Hobbs, Buddy’s curmudgeonly and uninterested father. Last year he starred as Simba in The Lion King and said he has learned a lot about character development throughout the production of this play.