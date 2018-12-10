Art museum brings masterpieces to Whistler

Next, the museum's permanent collection shows a more contemporary side of Canadian art, giving visitors an opportunity to take in massive light box works by photographers like Wall, paintings and sculptures by Bill Reid.

The permanent collection ends with a series of fascinating modern works, including a pair of stunning totem poles fashioned out of golf bags. The piece is by First Nations artist Brian Jungen, who used details like zippers and golf tees to recreate the characters and symbols seen in traditional totems.

The museum also has a temporary exhibit spaces, one of which is currently showcasing Aboriginal art from Australia.

The paintings, sculptures, installations and weavings in the show evoke nature with their earth tones and unique textures, coming from the use of materials like eucalyptus bark.

Parallels can be seen between the Australian work and pieces in the permanent collection created by Canadian First Nations artists, as pieces in both collections use similar colours and evoke the same themes of the natural world.

The Audain Museum itself could be considered a work of art. Designed by Vancouver's Patkau Architects, the 5,200-square-metre building combines wood and glass to create high ceilings and clean, contemporary lines while retaining views of the beautiful surrounding scenery.

Since the museum opened in 2016, it has strived to connect with the community, Collins said. They regularly host a variety of events and programs, from weddings to art sessions for kids.

"As a museum, I think we can be quite light on our feet in terms of pushing new methodologies. And I think that's really important for us," Collins said.

"We can be a new kind of museum."

IF YOU GO:

- Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday; closed Tuesday

- Admission is $18 for adults and seniors, free for youth (18 and under)

- Details on events and programming can be found at audainartmuseum.com

By Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press