The Latest: California Coastal Commission unveils phone app

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — The Latest on the California Coastal Commission unveiling a new smartphone app (all times local):

6 p.m.

The California Coastal Commission has unveiled a smartphone app that shows users a map of more than 1,500 public access points along the California coast.

The YourCoast app was revealed at Thursday's meeting in Newport Beach. It was created with the help of a tech billionaire whose elaborate wedding ran afoul of state regulators.

Napster co-founder Sean Parker agreed to help after he constructed a large movie-set-like site for his 2013 wedding in an ecologically sensitive area of Big Sur without proper permits. The ex-president of Facebook also paid more than $2 million in a settlement.

The app shows paths to hard-to-find beaches and gives information about amenities such as parking, restrooms or fishing facilities. Users can submit photos or report violations to the commission.

___

9:50 a.m.

A new smartphone app that shows users a map of more than 1,500 access points along the California coast was created with help from a tech billionaire whose elaborate wedding ran afoul of state regulators.

The Los Angeles Times reports the California Coastal Commission is unveiling the YourCoast app at its meeting Thursday in Newport Beach.