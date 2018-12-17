Flamborough's volunteer firefighters, community set new food and toy drive record

Hamilton's volunteer firefighters enjoyed a record year for donations during their annual toy and food drives.

“By far this year’s totals have beaten any year in the past,” said volunteer firefighter Richard Bellsmith of Waterdown's Station 24.

“In some ways it almost doubled,” he added.

The station raised over $2,000 in funds from its “Fill the Boot” campaign at the Waterdown Walmart — proceeds that will be donated to Drummond House. Crews also collected four trucks full of toys to give to CityKidz Ministries in Hamilton.

“It was fantastic, it was beyond what we expected and beyond what we could’ve even hoped for,” said Bellsmith, noting firefighters from Greensville, Ancaster and Rockton were also dispatched to help in the drive.

At Station 26 in Lynden, Capt. Dave Donais said they received one third more donations this year — including over 2,000 pounds of food.

“People know their neighbours out here,” said Donais.

Along with the food donation to the Lynden United Church Food Bank, the communities of Lynden, Orkney and Troy raised over $2,900.

Donais explained the reason volunteer fire crews are keen on hosting the annual drive is because they are a tight-knit community.

“We go to church with (these) people, we see them at hockey and everything so, you know, they’re our neighbours.”