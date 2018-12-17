Waterdown Ice Loop is open to all

The Waterdown Rotary Memorial Park Ice Loop is open for outdoor fun.

Children young and old were out in abundance this past weekend enjoying the good weather and taking advantage of the 200-metre loop covered in fresh ice. The loop is the one element of the park that cannot be rented and is open to all who wish to enjoy its smooth surface.

JUST THE FACTS:

• The loop is located at Memorial Park in Waterdown.

• Plans for an ice loop were unveiled in 2014 and was funded by the City of Hamilton and Rotary Club of Waterdown.

• Waterdown Rotary gifted $1 million toward the project that was designed by Landscape Designer Joseph Yu.

• The refrigerated loop gives skaters roughly five feet of width to skate with ease.

• Once spring arrives and the ice melts, the loop — a unique feature in southern Ontario — will once again convert back to the path that connects to the rest of the park and can be enjoyed by Rollerblade enthusiasts, walkers and anyone else who enjoy being outdoors.

• The ice loop, which opened earlier this month, is refrigerated and can stay frozen so long as the weather doesn’t go above 5 C.