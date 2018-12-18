Hamilton SPCA offers help to build some warm digs for cool cats

They may not want to come inside the house, but that doesn't mean they have to brave the elements all winter.

Cat lovers can give outdoor felines a warm shelter to help them survive the cold, says Michelle Macnab of the Hamilton/Burlington SPCA.

To that end, the SPCA and the Hamilton Community Cats Network offer a couple seminars each year to show tabby fans how to make a simple shelter to help them through the winter.

The next one is on Jan. 12 at 11 a.m. RSVP Macnab at mmacnab@hbspca.com.