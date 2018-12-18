Hamilton SPCA offers help to build some warm digs for cool cats

They may not want to come inside the house, but that doesn't mean they have to brave the elements all winter.
Cat lovers can give outdoor felines a warm shelter to help them survive the cold, says Michelle Macnab of the Hamilton/Burlington SPCA.
To that end, the SPCA and the Hamilton Community Cats Network offer a couple seminars each year to show tabby fans how to make a simple shelter to help them through the winter.
The next one is on Jan. 12 at 11 a.m. RSVP Macnab at mmacnab@hbspca.com.
You bring a bin and a sheet of thin Styrofoam; the SPCA supplies the cutting materials, instruction and straw.
Straw is better than a blanket for warmth as it allows any water to drain to the bottom of the bin where it will eventually evaporate. Fabric would hold the moisture and cause trouble, says Macnab.
"It's a pretty simple shelter," she says, "but it serves the purpose.
"It's not perfect, it's better than nothing."
The SPCA is located at 245 Dartnall Rd.
Macnab also recommends concerned cat lovers look into the SPCA’s trap, neuter and return program for street cats. See hbspca.com/services for information.
