Interval House seeks living room furniture

Interval House of Hamilton is looking for sturdy hotel case goods.
The not-for-profit organization is in need of five living room sets — including seven leather couches, three leather loveseats, and seven leather side chairs.
The furniture must be suitable for all ages and figure types.
Those who can help are encouraged to contact Nancy at 905-387-9959, or email info@intervalhousehamilton.org.
Interval House of Hamilton is looking for sturdy hotel case goods.
The not-for-profit organization is in need of five living room sets — including seven leather couches, three leather loveseats, and seven leather side chairs.
The furniture must be suitable for all ages and figure types.
Those who can help are encouraged to contact Nancy at 905-387-9959, or email info@intervalhousehamilton.org.
Interval House of Hamilton is looking for sturdy hotel case goods.
The not-for-profit organization is in need of five living room sets — including seven leather couches, three leather loveseats, and seven leather side chairs.
The furniture must be suitable for all ages and figure types.
Those who can help are encouraged to contact Nancy at 905-387-9959, or email info@intervalhousehamilton.org.