LA airport expects 5.8 million passengers through holidays

LOS ANGELES — Officials forecast 5.8 million passengers will pass though Los Angeles International Airport during the 25-day holiday period.

Los Angeles World Airports says that's a 1.2 per cent increase from last year.

In addition, an estimated 2.5 million vehicles are expected to use airport roads during the period, which began Dec. 14 and runs through Jan. 7.

Dec. 26 is expected to be the busiest travel day, with 255,000 passengers passing through LAX.