Flamborough Connects gets $14,000 for seniors grocery bus

“There are just so many people that don’t have adequate transportation and that issue needs to be addressed.”

To that end, Steinbring said the project addresses the issue of social isolation in rural areas brought on by a lack of transportation.

“Rural seniors who do not drive are at risk of social isolation and the many health risks associated with isolation,” she said. “Providing a basic service like grocery shopping ensures that rural seniors — mostly women — have an opportunity to meet with their peers, develop friendships and improve quality of life.”

Steinbring said in terms of sustaining the program, the organizations will be looking for sponsors or a sustainable long-term commitment from city council, HSR or DARTS.

“Let’s face it, we’re not a transportation company,” she said of Flamborough Connects. “We’ve been filling this gap for a long time and the need is much broader than what we’re able to support.

“It’s an issue that needs to be addressed.”

There will be a consistent branding or marketing across all three communities, but each individual community will manage their own clients, Steinbring explained.

“The only eligibility is that someone is a senior — so over 55 — and that they don’t drive, they don’t have access to transportation,” she said. “It’s a door-to-door shopping service — they are picked up on a particular day, taken to a local grocery shopping plaza.”

Steinbring said Flamborough Connects typically uses DARTS buses — and usually five riders take part per shopping trip.

The Rural Seniors Grocery Bus will run twice per month in Flamborough and Ancaster, and once per month in Glanbrook. In Flamborough, the bus program runs every other Friday, with the next bus running Jan. 11.

“There are already waiting lists,” Steinbring said of the program, noting they could accommodate up to 10 riders per trip.

The grant will divided based upon the amount of buses, Steinbring explained, adding Ancaster and Flamborough will split 75 per cent of the funding.

“Essentially, Flamborough and Ancaster will get an equal amount and Glanbrook will get slightly less because they won’t be running as many buses,” she said.

Steinbring added it is exciting to receive the grant.

“It’s nice to know that we’ll be able to support our clients for at least another year,” she said. “Hopefully if the project is successful, it will be an ongoing thing.”