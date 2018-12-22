Plans to expand Detroit's Motown Museum get $2M boost

DETROIT — The Motown Museum's expansion plans are getting a year-end boost of more than $2 million from various organizations.

The Detroit museum announced this week that it received a $1.3 million grant from the Kresge Foundation, $500,000 from The Elaine & Leo Stern Foundation, $225,000 from AARP and $55,000 from the State of Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs.

Kresge's gift supports development of a public plaza and renovation of three nearby buildings for education and community programs. The foundation gave the museum $160,000 in 2016.

The museum hasn't released fundraising totals.