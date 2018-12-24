Family: US soldier spends thousands more after flight mishap

MONROE, Mich. — The Michigan family of a U.S. soldier stationed in Germany says he spent thousands of dollars more than expected to travel home for the holidays after his United Airlines round-trip flight was cancelled.

A United Airlines spokesman says the airline's partner, Lufthansa, cancelled the flight and that passengers were notified in advance. He says United will arrange 21-year-old Pfc. Benjamin Jimenez's transport back to Germany.

The Detroit Free Press reports that Jimenez says he didn't find out until Saturday, when he arrived at Frankfurt airport, that his $1,100 round-trip ticket to Detroit had been cancelled.

Jimenez's aunt, Sarah Mundt, says her nephew had to buy a $2,500 one-way ticket to fly to the U.S. She says United said the cheapest return flight before his leave expires would cost $3,000.