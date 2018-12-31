BETHEL, N.Y. — Finding a place to stay for next year's 50th anniversary Woodstock concert may not be a groovy experience for anyone hoping to score a room near the venue.

The Times Herald-Record of Middletown reports that many motels, bread and breakfasts and Airbnb rentals are already sold out in Sullivan County, a rural area 85 miles (137 kilometres) northwest of New York City.

The Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, a concert venue built on the original Woodstock site in the town of Bethel, announced last week that it will host the golden anniversary event Aug. 16-18.

Most motels and B-and-B's closest to the concert venue have been booked solid for some time now.