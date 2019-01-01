Art honouring Alaska Native culture installed in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Artwork honouring the Native village of Eklutna and its cultural history has been installed in Anchorage.

The Anchorage Daily News reports the bronze statue of an Alaska Native woman is near the mouth of Ship Creek in Anchorage.

The woman holds dried fish and wears a traditional Dena'ina (deh-NEYE-nah) dress hemmed with quills. She stands before a rack hung with fish skins.

At her feet, a fish swims into a partially submerged fish trap.