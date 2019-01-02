From Canadian icebreaker to prestigious floating club

CHICAGO — Abby no longer cares how thick the ice is this winter in the Northumberland Straight.

It’s not her concern anymore, now that she is one of the finest dining rooms in Chicago.

Previous to this job Abby — the short form of her native name Abegweit — was the world’s most powerful icebreaker. She carried passengers and vehicles and even entire railway passenger trains across Northumberland Strait, which separates New Brunswick from Prince Edward Island.

When Canadian National Rail commissioned a ferry in 1946 from Marine Industries Shipyard in Sorel, Quebec to carry its freight and passenger trains from Canada’s mainland to the island province of PEI, they stipulated the vessel should be tough enough to plow through the notorious winter ice of the Northumberland Strait.

M.V. Abegweit did just that without incident from 1947 to 1982. Abegweit is the Mi’kmaq word for Prince Edward Island, but the locals preferred to call the 7,000-ton vessel Abby.

Traffic had increased so much between PEI and New Brunswick that CN Rail needed a larger ferry by 1982, plus it no longer needed to carry railway cars. The tip-to-tip railway line on PEI was on its way to becoming a popular bicycle trail.

Abby was retired and moored at Pictou, Nova Scotia wearing a “for sale” sign on her bow. She might have been destined for the scrap yard if it hadn’t been for a new bylaw passed by city council in Chicago.

The world’s tallest apartment building was built in 1968 on the Chicago waterfront and it was an impressive 70 storeys, but many Chicago citizens feared their waterfront would become a wall of highrise buildings.

A city bylaw prohibited any buildings from being erected east of Lakeshore Drive, which separates the city core from its waterfront.

Chicago’s prestigious Columbia Yacht Club had outgrown its 110-year-old clubhouse on the edge of Lake Michigan and wanted to build a bigger facility, but the new bylaw stopped that.