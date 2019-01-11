Visitor centres reopen at Canyonlands, Arches national parks

MOAB, Utah — Arches and Canyonlands national parks in southeastern Utah are reopening visitor centres that have been closed due to the nearly 3-week-old federal government's partial shutdown.

Parks officials said in Facebook posts that donations from the Canyonlands Natural History Association allowed visitor centres at Arches National Park and Island in the Sky district of Canyonlands National Park to be open daily 9 a.m.-4 p.m. beginning Friday.

The announcements also said efforts were underway at both parks to clear roads and sidewalks but that the status of roads could depend on weather conditions.

The Utah Department of Transportation said it was working with park officials to reopen roads.