Cities concerned about funding for bus service amid shutdown

PHOENIX — Many cities and towns in Arizona are concerned about funding for public bus service as the federal government shutdown continues.

The Arizona Republic reports the shutdown has cut off cash that some cities and towns use to pay for bus transportation.

With the Federal Transit Administration not operating, cities like Cottonwood and Flagstaff have to pay the full cost of bus service that usually gets significant federal government funding.

Brittany Hoffman, the spokeswoman for Valley Metro, which serves the Phoenix metropolitan area, says there are no talks of curtailing service for the agency despite awaiting more than $7 million in reimbursements from the federal government.