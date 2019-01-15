Waterdown's Village Fish and Chips celebrates 50 years

Bos said when the restaurant opened, it was half of the current 38 seats. While the restaurant served fish and chips, it wasn’t the main focus.

But when Bos took over the business from his parents, he changed the hours from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. — open for breakfast — to the current 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. five days a week.

While he became the sole proprietor in the 1990s, Bos said ever since his parents started the business he had helped out — along with his sister Cathy.

“I was here right from the get-go,” he said.

Bos, who is married with two daughters, noted the restaurant is staffed by himself and longtime waitress Dianne Smiley — with some additional help on weekends.

“Dianne is my key component to this business,” Bos said.

For her part, Smiley said the food has kept loyal customers patronizing the business over 50 years.

“And people like to see Neil’s smiling face,” she said.

Bos said there have been a lot of changes in Waterdown over the 50 years of business.

“When we started it was a small village — about 1,200-1,500 people,” he explained. “It was the village of Waterdown.”

Bos said despite the changes in the village, he has seen numerous loyal customers return again and again over the years.

“You’re never successful unless you have customers and wonderful people coming in,” Bos added. “On some families, I’m on the fourth generation (of customers).”

The 69-year-old Bos added he feels that giving back to the community has been important to him over the years.

“That has always been our philosophy,” he said. “It was my parents’ philosophy for years.

“They came to this country (from the Netherlands) with nothing and they built up this little business.”

Bos said it has been an honour and privilege to serve the community for 50 years.

“The citizens have been very loyal to our business,” he said. “I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for the wonderful customers."

And Bos’ plans for the next 50 years?

“We’ll do or best to celebrate to the best of our ability,” Bos said of the anniversary. “One of these days I’ll retire.”