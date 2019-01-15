Nebraska tourism office touts sandhill crane migration

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Tourism Office has launched its first campaign of 2019 by promoting the hundreds of thousands of sandhill cranes that migrate to the Platte River Valley, with the hope of expanding on tourism success they saw after promoting the event last year.

The print and television ads began running Monday, The Lincoln Journal Star reported . The crane ads note that while many people view Nebraska as a place to fly over and not a place to visit, more than half a million cranes come to the state every March.

The ads will run until March in cities in Colorado, South Dakota and Kansas. Tourism office staff and animal experts will also travel to Denver this week to promote the cranes.

Tourism Commission Executive Director John Ricks said the migration draws tourists from around the world.