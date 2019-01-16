Hamilton police conducting roll call for Cop Camp

Hamilton police are inviting children aged nine to 12 to learn more about policing over March break.
Cop Camp, which has been running for more than 20 years, will be offered at the east end station, located at 2825 King St. East.
Four single day camps will be offered from March 11-14.
Children must arrive daily by 8:45 a.m. and be picked up by a parent or guardian at 4 p.m. The child must be signed in and out by a responsible adult.
Cop Camp is designed for children with an interest in policing or children who would benefit from positive interaction with police officers. Children are engaged through physical activity, fun games and interactive presentations.
The cost is $20 per child, which includes a camp T-shirt, morning and afternoon snacks and prizes. Campers are responsible for their own lunches.
Each of the four camps (maximum 50 children per camp) is filled on a first come, first served basis. At the time of registration, parents must also complete a waiver and photo release.
The registration deadline is Feb. 22.
For more information and to obtain the registration forms, contact the crime prevention division at hbalcomb@hamiltonpolice.on.ca.
