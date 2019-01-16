Bay Area Science and Engineering Fair seeks volunteers

Hamilton Mountain News

The Bay Area Science and Engineering Fair is looking for some help.

Judges and general volunteers for many areas needed to assist students in grades 7-12 at the annual regional fair. This year's event is March 28-April 2 at Mohawk College.

For more information and to apply, see basef.ca.

