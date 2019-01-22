Savings strategies for millennials

(Special) - Now that the holiday season is over, if you're lucky enough to have some extra cash that didn't go toward gifts, entertainment or travel, this might be a good time to take it and stash it away in your savings account.

Some recent reports have shown that Canadians, in general, are having a difficult time putting away money for their retirement and other purposes.

Getting into the savings habit seems to be difficult for the younger millennial generation aged 25 to 34 who are either just entering or are in the early stages of their careers and have lots of things in their lives competing for their money.

"Millennials have good intentions but they aren't doing enough," Sara Zollo, a financial adviser with Sun Life in Toronto, said in an interview. "We are seeing that there is a lack of savings across the board in this generation because they often have no structure in how they go about it."

A recent report from Templeton Investments Canada found that nearly half of millennials say they haven't saved anything for retirement. Twenty-eight per cent live with their parents or their spouse's parents and 47 per cent who do not maximize or know their annual contribution limits in all of their registered accounts claim their income is too low to save for retirement.

The above reinforces the importance of financial planning advice that takes retirement savings into account. With a long savings and investing horizon, millennials are fortunate to have the power of compounding, but with this may come the false sense that they have tomorrow to start saving.

Zolo recommends millennials start the process by doing a budget analysis of their income and expenses, and start an automatic savings plan by taking full advantage of any company pension plan they might have.

About 40 per cent of Canadians have some form of company savings plan, Zolo says, and while most people are taking advantage of those plans many are not maximizing company matching features, which can have a significant impact on your retirement savings over time.

"Part of the reason for this might be commitment," Zolo says. "Millennials tend to change jobs every three years and may be worried about making any long-term commitment, but they need to start saving early to take advantage of the years of compounding that they have."

She recommends setting money aside in two piles: one for short-term needs and living expenses and another "do not touch" pile for long-term retirement goals.