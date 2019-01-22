Flamborough Family YMCA offers GERAS Dance program

The Flamborough Family YMCA is offering a program targeted to seniors to help with brain health and physical function — including balance.

The program, called GERAS Dance, is being offered in partnership with Hamilton Health Sciences and the GERAS Centre for Aging Research.

Genevieve Hladysh, the YMCA of Hamilton/Burlington/Brantford’s senior regional manager of health fitness and aquatics, said that GERAS Dance is for anyone with limited mobility, balance issues or early signs of memory difficulty.

“It’s different kinds of dance — so the rumba, tango and different things,” she said. ”So, the groups would learn different moves and then add onto that — so it’s a bit of a progressive program.”

“There is evidence that learning dance moves, progressively each week is very effective." — Genevieve Hladysh

Hladysh said that the program runs for 14 weeks, with 12 weeks of dance and two assessments. She said that the sessions emphasize mobility, balance and strength for seniors, and features a mixture of seated and standing movements.

No background in dance is necessary to participate.

Hladysh said that the sessions help with memory, because participants remember the dance steps, and added, “there is evidence that learning dance moves, progressively each week is very effective."

Hladysh said that registration for the program is open now. It is free for YMCA members, or $90 for nonmembers; she noted that the YMCA does offer financial assistance.

The program will launch at the beginning of February, and is offered Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

She said that the YMCA did a pilot of GERAS Dance last year at the downtown Hamilton YMCA — and had very positive feedback.