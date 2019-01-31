Sharks drawn to warm waters by Israeli coastal power plant

HADERA, Israel — A giant power plant with billowing smoke may not look like the most natural habitat for sea life.

But the hot water gushing from an industrial plant in Israel's northern city of Hadera is drawing schools of sharks that are increasingly endangered by overfishing in the Mediterranean Sea.

The hotspot is now also drawing tourists.

Researcher Aviad Scheinin says the hundreds of sharks flocking exclusively to the Hadera power plant every winter qualifies as "a legitimate and rare phenomenon."