Wintry weather strands some motorists in the UK

LONDON — Wintry weather brought traffic to a halt in some parts of Britain, as sleet, snow and ice trapped motorists in their cars for hours.

Drivers were stranded early Saturday in southern England, leading to perilous conditions. Police in Kent say the night proved incredibly busy and that there were a number of accidents.

London City Airport shut down its runway briefly Friday night because of heavy snowfall, leading to some flight diversions. Service was back to normal Saturday.

U.K. meteorologists put out warnings for snow and ice and advised the public to "take care if you're heading out and about."