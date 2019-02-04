Plane breaks apart over California neighbourhood, 5 killed

YORBA LINDA, Calif. — Officials say a small plane apparently broke apart over a suburban Southern California neighbourhood and that four people in a house were killed when debris fell from the sky and the house burned. The pilot of the twin-engine plane also died.

Debris also fell elsewhere in the neighbourhood in the city of Yorba Linda Sunday afternoon. The cause of the plane's problem is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Orange County Sheriff's Lt. Cory Martino told reporters the occupants of the house were two males and two females, without providing additional information about them.

The FAA says the 414A Cessna took off from the Fullerton Municipal Airport about 12 miles (19 kilomters) west of the neighbourhood.