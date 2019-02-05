Fox shoots for synchronized swimming gold at Canada Games

“Swimming on a team, you’re always with other girls and you just become such good friends with other girls,” she said of synchro. “Performing, too, is great — I really enjoy it.”

Fox added she also has a background in dance and gymnastics — and synchro is a combination of those sports and swimming.

At the Canada Games, Fox will be competing as part of the full team, as well as duet.

Fox said she is aiming for two gold medals in both team and duet, adding Ontario and Quebec are traditionally the Canadian powerhouses.

“It’s anyone’s game, but we hope to come out on top.”

Currently, Fox trains about 18 hours per week, but in high school she trained between 25-30 hours per week. She is currently part of the Carleton Ravens club team, as well as GO Capital Synchro in Ottawa.

While Fox said she doesn’t have specific long term goals in the sport, she wants to continue to compete at the university level — and is also shooting for goal at the Canadian National Championships in May in Kamloops, B.C.

She said being named to the Canada Games team is her greatest achievement to date in synchronized swimming.

“I’ve been on provincial teams throughout the years, but this is the top.”