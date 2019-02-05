Fox shoots for synchronized swimming gold at Canada Games

Waterdown synchronized swimmer Megan Fox will take to the pool for Team Ontario at the 2019 Canada Games in Red Deer, Alta.
Fox, a first-year commerce student at Carleton University, said it was amazing to be selected for the Feb. 15 — March 3 event.
“It was such a great feeling to have all the hard work pay off,” she said, noting the trials to make the team were a long process.
Fox said she just missed out on making the team for the 2015 Canada Games, so to make this year’s team is a great feeling.
“I’m excited for the Games,” she said.
The 18-year-old Fox attended high school at Etobicoke’s Silverthorn Collegiate Institute — which offers a specialized program for high performance student athletes with intense training schedules.
The process to be selected for the team started in April 2018, with three phases of tryouts before the final team of 10 athletes was selected in June.
“We spent the summer training together and ever since then … one weekend a month we meet in Toronto and train,” she said. “As well, we train with our clubs in our own cities.”
Fox started synchronized swimming at age eight at the Burlington Synchronized Swimming Club, eventually moving to a club in Etobicoke.
A naturally talented swimmer from a young age, Fox said she tried every other aquatic sport, but fell in love with synchro.
“Swimming on a team, you’re always with other girls and you just become such good friends with other girls,” she said of synchro. “Performing, too, is great — I really enjoy it.”
Fox added she also has a background in dance and gymnastics — and synchro is a combination of those sports and swimming.
At the Canada Games, Fox will be competing as part of the full team, as well as duet.
Fox said she is aiming for two gold medals in both team and duet, adding Ontario and Quebec are traditionally the Canadian powerhouses.
“It’s anyone’s game, but we hope to come out on top.”
Currently, Fox trains about 18 hours per week, but in high school she trained between 25-30 hours per week. She is currently part of the Carleton Ravens club team, as well as GO Capital Synchro in Ottawa.
While Fox said she doesn’t have specific long term goals in the sport, she wants to continue to compete at the university level — and is also shooting for goal at the Canadian National Championships in May in Kamloops, B.C.
She said being named to the Canada Games team is her greatest achievement to date in synchronized swimming.
“I’ve been on provincial teams throughout the years, but this is the top.”
