Trial sought for 25 suspects in 2017 Italian hotel avalanche

ROME — A trial is being sought for 25 suspects in the deadly 2017 avalanche at a resort hotel in the Italian Apennine mountains.

The Italian news agency ANSA reported that prosecutors in Pescara formally asked a judge Wednesday to issue trial indictments against 24 people and the hotel company. Accusations include multiple manslaughter and causing a disaster.

Tons of snow smashed into the Hotel Rigopiano in Farindola on Jan. 18, 2017, killing 29 guests and staff.

The investigation has largely focused on why help was so slow in arriving, why the hotel was not evacuated after a heavy snowstorm and if it had authorization to be built in an area known to be prone to avalanches.