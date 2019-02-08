Cindy McCain report shows challenge for mixed-race families

PHOENIX — Cindy McCain is apologizing after inaccurately claiming that she helped stop a human trafficker at the Phoenix airport when she reported a toddler with a woman of a different ethnicity and "something didn't click."

Police said they investigated but there was no evidence of a crime.

The incident draws attention to the suspicion that parents, relatives, nannies and others face when they travel with children who don't look like them. That it happened to McCain, who adopted a daughter from Bangladesh and is recognized globally as an advocate for ending human trafficking, illustrates the challenge of being vigilant without triggering concerns about racial bias.

Andrew Grant-Thomas, who co-founded a group called Embrace Race says there's a danger in trusting your gut because biases about race or appearance are likely to sink in.