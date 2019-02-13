Branchton's Brouwer clan honoured with Farm Family of the Year award

After getting her business degree at Redeemer University she worked at a big dairy farm out west, where she managed a dairy-cattle record-keeping program.

“It was a big job, and it was a lot of fun, and I learned a lot. We imported cattle from the States, so when it came to start our own dairy farm, I had a lot of experience to go with,” she explained.

Together, the Brouwer family, including four children — Aleta, 4, Darren, 2, Stacey, 1, and two-month-old Andrea — and their eight-person staff work some 1,600 acres of land in the Flamborough area, harvesting hay, corn, soybeans, wheat, mixed grain (oats, barley and peas). Depending on the year, they grow black turtle beans or specialty grains such as blue corn and spelt.

By 2016, Brouwer Organic Farm introduced dairy cattle to its operation before buying a trucking company that transports hay to horse farmers in Florida.

The family gets an early start to the day, with the Brouwers up at 4:45 a.m. to milk the cows before attending to other chores. Everything needs to be complete by 8 a.m. At 8:30 a.m., the family of workers gather together for breakfast before heading out to the field or tending to projects around the properties.

The Brouwer’s organic practices — such as using cover crops, planting radishes in with the corn to help with erosion and making more organic matter, vertical tillage, using a homemade skid-steer that pushes the scuffler that helps to break up the soil, have all played a part in gaining the farming community’s attention. They also developed their own winching system that requires zero manual labour in delivering hay.

While honoured with the Osborne L. Sager Farm Family of the Year recognition, the Brouwers stressed the importance of supporting local farms, reminding the community that these contribute to the local economy — and keep people fed.

“A farm is an asset to the community in many ways," said Marie.

An economic driver, a farm operation is also a source of employment for many and a sustainable way to maintain the soil.

The Hamilton-Wentworth Celebration of Rural Excellence awards banquet saw former Ward 14 councillor Robert Pasuta honoured with the Joe Fletcher Memorial Rural Citizen of the Year Award. Also recognized at the Feb. 9 event was Troy's Gordon Alblas, who received the 2018 Rural Youth of Excellence Award.