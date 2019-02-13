Branchton's Brouwer clan honoured with Farm Family of the Year award

What started out as a dream to own and operate a farm has been validated by the farming community, which honoured the Brouwer family of Branchton with the 2018 Osborne L. Sager Farm Family of the Year award.
“I feel honoured,” said farmer Derek Brouwer of Brouwer Organic Farm.
“It seems kind of crazy, to be honest, that some of our neighbours and the people in our community would recognize the work we’re doing,” added Brouwer's wife, Marie.
The family was recognized at the Hamilton-Wentworth Celebration of Excellence (CORE) awards banquet at the Rockton Fairgrounds on Feb. 9.
According to Marie, what caught the attention of the CORE organizing committee was that their farm, which was nominated for an Ontario Outstanding Young Farmers Award last fall, is progressive. They also work to educate people about agriculture.
“We hope it’s that we’re a little bit of an asset to the community, too,” noted Derek. “We hire young kids and help them learn farming and learn (a) work ethic, and we rent a lot of people’s land around here, and we want to be a part of the community.”
Derek’s love for farming began as a young boy. He got his first job on a farm at age 15 and hasn't looked back. He worked on custom round-baling for neighbours and on dairy farms, moving on to raising bull calves before getting into organic grains.
Without his herd, he was able to put some money into buying the current barn in 2011.
“I did organic grains for two years, and then I met Marie,” said Derek of his wife, who grew up on a dairy farm in Thunder Bay.
"I loved working in the barn," said Marie.
After getting her business degree at Redeemer University she worked at a big dairy farm out west, where she managed a dairy-cattle record-keeping program.
“It was a big job, and it was a lot of fun, and I learned a lot. We imported cattle from the States, so when it came to start our own dairy farm, I had a lot of experience to go with,” she explained.
Together, the Brouwer family, including four children — Aleta, 4, Darren, 2, Stacey, 1, and two-month-old Andrea — and their eight-person staff work some 1,600 acres of land in the Flamborough area, harvesting hay, corn, soybeans, wheat, mixed grain (oats, barley and peas). Depending on the year, they grow black turtle beans or specialty grains such as blue corn and spelt.
By 2016, Brouwer Organic Farm introduced dairy cattle to its operation before buying a trucking company that transports hay to horse farmers in Florida.
The family gets an early start to the day, with the Brouwers up at 4:45 a.m. to milk the cows before attending to other chores. Everything needs to be complete by 8 a.m. At 8:30 a.m., the family of workers gather together for breakfast before heading out to the field or tending to projects around the properties.
The Brouwer’s organic practices — such as using cover crops, planting radishes in with the corn to help with erosion and making more organic matter, vertical tillage, using a homemade skid-steer that pushes the scuffler that helps to break up the soil, have all played a part in gaining the farming community’s attention. They also developed their own winching system that requires zero manual labour in delivering hay.
While honoured with the Osborne L. Sager Farm Family of the Year recognition, the Brouwers stressed the importance of supporting local farms, reminding the community that these contribute to the local economy — and keep people fed.
“A farm is an asset to the community in many ways," said Marie.
An economic driver, a farm operation is also a source of employment for many and a sustainable way to maintain the soil.
The Hamilton-Wentworth Celebration of Rural Excellence awards banquet saw former Ward 14 councillor Robert Pasuta honoured with the Joe Fletcher Memorial Rural Citizen of the Year Award. Also recognized at the Feb. 9 event was Troy's Gordon Alblas, who received the 2018 Rural Youth of Excellence Award.
