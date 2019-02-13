High winds force emergency landing in Reno, 5 minor injuries

RENO, Nev. — Five passengers suffered minor injuries Wednesday when a Delta Air Lines flight headed from Southern California to Seattle encountered severe turbulence in a winter storm and was forced to make an emergency landing in Reno.

Three of the passengers were transported to a local hospital, where their conditions were not immediately known, Reno-Tahoe International Airport spokesman Brian Kulpin said.

The other two didn't require additional medical attention. Emergency crews said all the injuries were minor.

A spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed Compass Flight 5763 flying under the Delta banner out of John Wayne Airport in Orange County was diverted to Reno and landed without further incident about 1 p.m. after the crew reported the turbulence at about 34,000 feet.