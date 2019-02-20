Panel OKs plan for homes at former 'Old Nevada' mining town

LAS VEGAS — Officials have approved a developer's plan for homes at a replica "Old Nevada" mining town outside Las Vegas that started as a wagon train pit stop in 1843 and grew into a Wild West tourist attraction featuring mock gunfights.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Clark County planning commissioners unanimously approved the proposal early Wednesday for Bonnie Springs Ranch.

Officials say the proposed development is within current zoning for the site.

Developers recently bought the property from children of tourist ranch founder Bonnie Levinson, who died in 2016 at age 94.