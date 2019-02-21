San Antonio hotel has a scandalous past

The prosecutor said she seemed to be a much better shot when firing at Otto.

The trial was more than three years later because Emma III fled San Antonio after the killing and served as a nurse with front line soldiers during the First World War. She returned to San Antonio to stand trial for murder.

Emma III was found not guilty and later married one of the jury members. Emma II got married, but lost her job at the brewery.

Emma Koehler recovered from her injuries, operated the brewery for more than 30 years and managed to keep it alive during prohibition by making soda pop and other non-booze operations — even as an auto repair depot.

Pearl Brewery was purchased in 1985 by Milwaukee’s Pabst Brewing, that originally contracted Miller to brew Pearl beer. The San Antonio brewery was closed in 1999.

The 22-acre Pearl industrial lands with numerous 100-year-old buildings sat empty for years and looked like it was going to be bulldozed to make way for a large Walmart store. However, billionaire Christopher Goldsbury of Silver Ventures saw a different future.

He was impressed with the conversion of Granville Island in Vancouver from a rugged industrial neighbourhood to a people-oriented entertainment/ restaurant/culinary/cultural oasis and proposed to do the same with San Antonio’s Pearl District.

He bought the entire neighbourhood and developed it into one of San Antonio’s most popular tourist draws with a variety of restaurants, theatres for the performing arts and new condos in old buildings. Plus, the property fronts onto the San Antonio River — the city’s famous River Walk — the most popular tourism attraction in all of Texas.

River Walk is an established walking route on both banks of the San Antonio River as it makes its way through the city. The sidewalks are lined with restaurants, live theatre, museums, hotels galore and dozens of retail outlets.

The lobby bar in Hotel Emma still houses much of the brewing equipment that once operated in the eight-storey building. One of its more popular drinks? The Three Emmas, of course.

A historical laser show

San Antonio celebrated its 300th anniversary last year and much of its eclectic history was displayed four nights a week with a 30-minute laser show on the front façade of San Fernando Cathedral in downtown San Antonio, produced by XYZ company of Montreal. The cathedral is the oldest church in Texas. The Catholic diocese claims Davy Crocket, Jim Bowie and Col. William Travis — three heroes of the Alamo fort, a couple of blocks away — are buried under the cathedral’s main altar. The history show on the cathedral’s facade continues through this year, every Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 9, 9:30 and 10 p.m.

Pat Brennan was hosted by San Antonio Tourism, which has not seen or approved this story.