Centenarian celebrated in Freelton

Freelton United Church was blushing with pink and white balloons and streamers, set up in honour of Connie Gray’s big day.

The longtime Freelton resident celebrated a milestone anniversary at the local church, where friends and family turned out to mark her 100th birthday Feb. 17.

Born a century ago on Feb. 15, Gray has been a member of the Freelton church congregation since 1939. She still lives in the house she bought with her husband 75 years ago. It’s in this home that the Grays raised their four children, who grew up to have children of her own. Today, the centenarian’s extended family includes seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Surrounded by balloons that match her outfit, the birthday girl — pretty in pink — joined granddaughter Katie Neve in sharing her life’s story and the secret to her longevity.

Actually, it’s no secret — rather, it’s in the genes.

“It seems to be in my family,” said Gray, whose grandmother lived to be 104.

“It’s pretty impressive,” noted Neve. “It’s not every day you get to tell anybody that your grandmother is 100.”

As she looks back, Gray recounts growing up on a farm, where she lived without indoor plumbing, a time when trains and television were still a dream of the future.

“I just sometimes think of how much she has seen the world change in 100 years,” said daughter Sharry Ego.

The centenarian has always maintained an active lifestyle, one that has led to a few head-shaking moments, including the time about a decade ago when a passerby spotted Gray doing chores from a precarious location around her home.